Youth stabbed to death in Chattogram

Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:00 AM

A young man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend in Pakhir Goli area of the port city on Sunday night.

The deceased is Md Mona, 25, said police.

Mona got into an altercation with his friend Jewel and some of Jewel's accomplices, and at one stage, they stabbed him, said SM Obaidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

Locals took him to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Police are conducting drives to arrest the criminals, he said.

