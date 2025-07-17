Youth shot during clash in Gopalganj, brought to DMCH

A 20-year-old who suffered bullet injuries during the clash in Gopalganj town was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition last evening.

The victim, Suman Biswas, was first treated at Gopalganj Sadar Hospital before being referred to the capital for advanced medical care.

He arrived at DMCH around 6:45pm.

The clash, which erupted around 2:45pm in the Pachuria area of Gopalganj Sadar, involved members of the banned Chhatra League and Awami League activists and law enforcement personnel, according to police and hospital sources.

"I was at work when the clash broke out," Suman told reporters from his hospital bed. "I tried to head home, but the area was in chaos. Suddenly, I felt a sharp pain. A bullet hit me from behind on the right side of my abdomen and exited through the front. My right pinky finger was also blown off. I collapsed immediately."Suman, a BA student at Bangabandhu College, works at a water supply company located behind the NSI quarters in Pachuria.

His mother, Nipa Biswas, speaking at the hospital, said, "I received news in the afternoon that my son had been shot and taken to the hospital. When I went there, I saw him wounded. Doctors then referred him to Dhaka for advanced treatment."Doctors at DMCH's emergency unit confirmed that Suman has two bullet wounds. One on the front and one on the side of his abdomen, along with a severe injury to a finger on his right hand. His condition is critical, they said.

Inspector Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said, "The injured youth was brought in during the evening. He is currently undergoing treatment at the emergency unit."