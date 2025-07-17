Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 17, 2025 09:48 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 10:35 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Youth shot during clash in Gopalganj, brought to DMCH

Thu Jul 17, 2025 09:48 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 10:35 AM
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 17, 2025 09:48 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 17, 2025 10:35 AM
File photo: Collected

A 20-year-old who suffered bullet injuries during the clash in Gopalganj town was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition last evening.

The victim, Suman Biswas, was first treated at Gopalganj Sadar Hospital before being referred to the capital for advanced medical care.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He arrived at DMCH around 6:45pm.

The clash, which erupted around 2:45pm in the Pachuria area of Gopalganj Sadar, involved members of the banned Chhatra League and Awami League activists and law enforcement personnel, according to police and hospital sources.

"I was at work when the clash broke out," Suman told reporters from his hospital bed. "I tried to head home, but the area was in chaos. Suddenly, I felt a sharp pain. A bullet hit me from behind on the right side of my abdomen and exited through the front. My right pinky finger was also blown off. I collapsed immediately."Suman, a BA student at Bangabandhu College, works at a water supply company located behind the NSI quarters in Pachuria.

His mother, Nipa Biswas, speaking at the hospital, said, "I received news in the afternoon that my son had been shot and taken to the hospital. When I went there, I saw him wounded. Doctors then referred him to Dhaka for advanced treatment."Doctors at DMCH's emergency unit confirmed that Suman has two bullet wounds. One on the front and one on the side of his abdomen, along with a severe injury to a finger on his right hand. His condition is critical, they said.

Inspector Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said, "The injured youth was brought in during the evening. He is currently undergoing treatment at the emergency unit."

Related topic:
NCP rally attack in Gopalganj
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

attack on ncp rally in gopalganj

Gopalganj mayhem demands answers

1d ago
ncp leaders leaves gopalganj after attack

NCP leaders leave Gopalganj amid clashes

2d ago
Jamaat protest against NCP rally attack

Attack on NCP rally: Jamaat announces nationwide protest tomorrow

2d ago
gopalganj violence latest update

25 arrested so far in connection with Gopalganj violence: home adviser

1d ago
curfew situation in gopalganj

3-hour curfew relaxation: Tension prevails in Gopalganj

22h ago
|রাজনীতি

সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান দিয়ে জামায়াতের সমাবেশের প্রথম পর্ব শুরু

সাইমুম শিল্পীগোষ্ঠীর আয়োজনে সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠানে উপস্থাপনা করেন সাইফুল্লাহ মনসুর। 

৬ মিনিট আগে
|গণঅভ্যুত্থান

জুলাই ১৯: নিপীড়ন আরও নির্মম, লাশের পাহাড়, কারফিউ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে