Youth shot by BSF on Lalmonirhat border dies in India hospital: BGB

A Bangladeshi youth, who was injured early yesterday when India's Border Security Force (BSF) members opened fire along the Dighaltari border in Lalmonirhat, died last night at a hospital in India, Border Guard Bangladesh said today.

The deceased is Liton Mia, 18, son of Moksedul Islam of Dighaltari village of Durgapur union in Aditmari upazila, reports our local correspondent.

He died around 10:00pm last night, Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion's Commanding Officer Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akhand told reporters this morning.

Liton was injured in BSF firing while bringing cows from India illegally, according to the BGB.

BSF members later took the bullet-hit Liton to Cooch Behar Hospital in India.

Mofazzal Hossain told reporters that a letter has been sent to BSF to return Liton's body. The BSF informed that the body will be handed over through a flag meeting after autopsy.