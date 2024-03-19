Youth jailed for molesting minor

A youth has been arrested for molesting a sixth grader in Dinajpur. The arrestee was identified as Shakhawat Hossain, 20, a student of Hafizia Madrasa.

Cops made the arrest on Sunday night after CCTV footage showing the youth intercepting, molesting and attacking the child went viral, said Farid Hossain, the Officer in Charge of Dinajpur Sadar police station.

A Dinajpur court sent him to jail after police produced Shawkwat before it on Monday afternoon.

A case was filed by the victim's father in this regard, the OC added.

Meanwhile, there have been protests in Dinajppur town since the video surfaced on social media on Sunday.