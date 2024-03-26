Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 26, 2024 02:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 02:09 PM

Youth injured in BSF firing along Lalmonirhat border: BGB

A Bangladeshi youth was injured early today when India's Border Security Force (BSF) members opened fire along the Dighaltari border in Lalmonirhat, Border Guard Bangladesh said.

The injured is Liton Mia, 18, the son of Moksedul Islam of Dighaltari village of Durgapur union in Aditmari upazila, reports our local correspondent.

Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion's Dighaltari BGB Camp Commander Nayek Subedar Sayeedur Rahman told reporters this morning that Liton was injured in BSF firing while bringing cows from India illegally.

Sayeedur said he talked to the BSF in this regard and preparations were underway for a flag meeting.

He said BSF members took the bullet-hit Liton to a nearby hospital in India for treatment.

However, Liton's parents claimed that their son died in the shooting. Liton's father Moksedul and mother Dulali Begum said their son was shot while bringing cows from India before sunrise today. They claimed that Liton died on the spot and BSF members took away his body.

