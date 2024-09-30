Youth hurt in Jatrabari clash on Aug 5 dies at Dhaka hospital

He was one of those seen in a video being shot by police, says victim's friend

A youth, who suffered bullet wounds during the mass student protest on August 5 in Dhaka's Jatrabari, died at a city hospital this morning.

Karimul Islam, 22, was being treated at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital with bullet wounds in the chest and right hand.

A resident of Kutubkhali area in Jatrabari, Karimul actively participated in the mass student protests that culminated in the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

His friend Nur Udddin said Karimul was one of the victims who were seen in a video being shot by a group of policemen near Jatrabari Police Station. The video of the shooting went viral on social media.

A police personnel shot Karimul from close range as he was running towards Jatrabari Chowrasta area, Nur Uddin, who was with Karimul that day, said.

Eldest among four siblings, Karimul married Moina Akter a year ago. Moyna is three months pregnant.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, said Md Faruk, inspector of DMCH hospital police outpost, said.