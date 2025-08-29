Youth crushed to death by truck in Lalmonirhat

Deceased was a madrasa student

A madrasa student was killed today after a truck hit his motorcycle in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat.

The deceased was identified as Tanvin Hasan, 19. He was a second-year Alim student at Kakinahat Mostafabia Kamil Madrasa.

The accident occurred around 11:00am at Jelepra intersection on the Lalmonirhat–Burimari highway, police and witnesses said.

Eyewitnesses said Tanvin was returning home on his motorcycle from Kakina Bazar when the truck, turning at the intersection, ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Ramjan Ali, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Kaliganj Police Station, confirmed the incident. "The body was handed over to the family. The truck has been seized, but the driver managed to flee. Legal steps will be taken," he said.