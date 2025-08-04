Youth beaten to death on theft suspicion

An unidentified youth, aged around 35, was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten to death by locals on suspicion of theft in Jamalpur yesterday.

The incident took place at Ujanpara village in Char Jatharthpur of Sadar upazila around 9:30am. Police recovered the body around noon and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Faisal Md Atiq, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said the youth, along with two others, had allegedly tried to steal mobile phones from several houses in the area. As residents raised an alarm, two of the suspects managed to flee. The other was caught, tied to a tree, and beaten. He died on the spot.

"There were injury marks on his hands and below the knees," said Shahazada Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, in-charge of the Baruamari Police Investigation Centre.

"We are trying to identify the deceased through technological assistance," said OC Atiq, adding that legal proceedings are underway.