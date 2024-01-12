Youth arrested over arson

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 12, 2024 12:10 AM

Police have arrested a youth in connection with the arson at the Buddhist temple of Ramu Sadar in Cox's Bazar on January 6.

Abdul Yasir Shahjahan, 22, a BNP activist from East Merulong area in Ramu, was held in Chattogram city on Tuesday night, said Mahafuzul Islam, superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar, at a press briefing yesterday. "The arson was a planned sabotage for pre-election unrest," he said.

Arsonists set fire to the Buddhist temple in Ramu upazila on January 6. The incident took place at U Chai Chan (Rakhine) Ramu Buddhist Temple around 2:00am.

