Young woman falls into drain after slab gives way in Ctg’s Muradpur

A young woman fell into a roadside drain after a slab shifted beneath her feet in Chattogram's Muradpur area this afternoon.

Passersby rushed to her aid and quickly pulled her out, preventing any major injuries.

The incident occurred around 3:30pm in front of Zaman Hotel. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the woman is seen stepping onto a roadside slab, which then tips and causes her to fall directly into the drain. Nearby pedestrians immediately responded and rescued her. While visibly shaken, she did not appear to have sustained serious injuries.

Her identity and current condition remain unknown.

Mohammad Rifatul Karim Chowdhury, executive engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), said he visited the site after watching the footage.

"Three slabs had been placed side by side, but one was not properly secured," he said. "It seems the slab lost support on one side and tipped when the woman stepped on it."

"Despite our efforts, we could not identify the woman," he added. "But judging by the video, she did not appear to be seriously hurt."