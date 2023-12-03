Young Humanitarian of the Year

Md Arifur Rahman

Valo Kajer Hotel

Initiated in 2009

Md Arifur Rahman is the founder of Valo Kajer Hotel, a social initiative that provides meals for good deeds to the homeless, helpless, and rootless people in Bangladesh.

The initiative was started in 2009 by a group of volunteers who wanted to help the needy and inspire them to do good deeds for society.

Valo Kajer Hotel operates in six locations in Dhaka and Chattogram, where the volunteers serve free food daily to 1,000-1,200 hungry people on the footpath. The only condition is that the people have to inform the volunteers of a good deed they have done that day.

To date, the initiative, which runs on donations from the Daily Ten Members and well-wishers, has distributed a million meals.

Lamea Tanjin Tanha

TransEnd

Initiated in 2018

Lamea Tanjin Tanha is the co-founder and chief executive officer of the non-profit organisation TransEnd, which aims to equip the transgender, hijra and gender-diverse communities with education, training, healthcare, employment, and entrepreneurship.

So far, TransEnd has managed to get 735 marginalised hijra people skilled in the English language, handicrafts, communication, and digital literacy, while 373 transpeople have joined mainstream jobs scoped by the platform.

As a result of her advocacy for the trans community, the government has declared a 5 percent tax rebate for companies that hire transgender people.

The platform also conducted awareness-building campaigns and sensitisation programmes centred around the trans community.

Arian Arif

Mojar School

Initiated in 2013

Arian Arif, is the founder and executive director of Odommo Bangladesh Foundation, also known as Mojar School, which aims to ensure a Bangladesh free of street children.

Mojar School provides education based on the national curriculum from pre-primary to class 8 to 1,050 students in four permanent branches located in Dhaka and Manpura.

In total, it teaches 2,300 students across 20 branches, including the six "Under the Sky Mojar Schools" located in Dhaka's most vulnerable areas, including rail and bus stations, as well as launch ghats.

Through Odommo Bangladesh Better Stories, the families of more than 200 street children were provided with financial support, rickshaws, vans, employment, and sewing training.