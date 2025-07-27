You can’t run state hiring people from home, abroad

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said Bangladesh is yet to see good governance and the police force are not showing signs of improvement.

He made the comment after a businessman complained that he had to pay more bribes now to get things done.

"If you had to pay Tk 1 lakh in bribes previously, now it's Tk 5 lakh," he said while talking at the launch of a book titled "Economy, Governance, and Power: A Portrait of Everyday Life", written by economist Hossain Zillur Rahman, also a former adviser to a caretaker government.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed also attended the event held at the CIRDAP auditorium.

Addressing the event, the BNP secretary general said reforms cannot be implemented overnight and that they take time. Democratic practices should not be delayed for the sake of reforms, and reforms should not be imposed forcibly.

"We must move swiftly towards a democratic process. Reforms must be made by people's representatives elected through a democratic process."

At another programme, Fakhrul said it is not possible to run the country by hiring a few people from home and abroad.

"Can a country be run by hiring a few people from home and abroad? No, it cannot. This simple fact we need to understand."

Speaking at a discussion titled "July Uprising: Expectation and Achievement" at the Jatiya Press Club, organised by Zia Parishad, the BNP leader said if the government thinks the police will stop taking bribes from tomorrow, it will not happen. "You have to build a system where bribery is discouraged."

Fakhrul also blamed the existing bureaucracy for holding back the country's development.

"Our bureaucracy is a major obstacle to development. It is a negative bureaucracy and must be turned into a positive one. To do that, we mainly need to involve the people in the process."

Referring to the criticism BNP faces for demanding polls, Fakhrul said, "As soon as we started talking about the election, they began saying BNP only wants polls. But has anyone thought about why we want the election?"

Without polls, he said true public representatives cannot be chosen. "And without representatives, how can they go to parliament? And if there is no elected parliament, how can people's rule be established?"

Regarding the proportional representation (PR) system, the BNP leader said some political parties have started talking about it in different ways. "But this has no connection with Bangladesh. They are loudly calling for elections under the PR system. But what is a proportional election? The ordinary people simply don't understand it."

Fakhrul mentioned that there is currently a kind of confusion in the country regarding the PR system, as some parties are strongly promoting it and speaking in favour of it.

He said the Awami League is a fascist force, and the damage it has done to the country will not be easy to fix. "They have destroyed all the institutions -- not only the judiciary, administration, health sector and universities, but also the political parties."