Yields high, prices low

Muhibur Rahman of Noapara village under Ajmeriganj upazila of Habiganj cultivated Boro paddy on his eight acres of land this season with high hopes.

He spent Tk 50,750 per acre for the cultivation, including the cost of seeds, fertilisers, and irrigation. His hard work saw a bumper harvest of more than 70 maunds of paddy per acre, putting a smile to his face.

However, once he took his harvest to market, the prevailing low price of paddy took away his joy and left him amid uncertainty.

"I got a price of Tk 730-750 per maund for my paddy. Last year, it was between Tk 850-900. How are we going to survive and keep cultivating if the price drops despite higher production costs?" he asked.

Farmers Mifta Mia, Hosein Mia and a dozen others of the same upazila echoed him.

Paddy cultivation in the upazila exceeded the target for this season, according to sources at the upazila agriculture department.

Farmers said they paid Tk 7,000-8,000 per acre for harvester machines. Some even took loans to meet such production and harvesting costs. Now they are worried whether they could cut any profit due to the low price.

The government's purchase of paddy from farmers started from May 7 in Habiganj district.

"Paddy cultivated in the low-lying, haor areas in the upazila has been harvested completely. Field workers of the upazila agriculture department are monitoring the haor areas regularly," said Lutfe Al Mueez, agriculture officer of Ajmeriganj upazila.

"The government has fixed the fair price of paddy to purchase directly from farmers. There are 38 harvester machines in the upazila. We have asked for those to be used to harvest the farmers' paddy at the right price," he added.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Habiganj, Boro paddy was cultivated in a total 1,23,737 hectares of land in the district this year, with a target of 5,20,650 tonnes.

In Ajmeriganj upazila, farmers cultivated Boro paddy on 14,625 hectares of land.

"About 95 percent of paddy cultivated in haor areas has been harvested. A total 14,760 tonnes of paddy will be purchased from the district by the government," said Chai Twai Pru Marma, food controller of Habiganj district.

Pijush Chakraborty, president of the district's citizens' platform said, "The government purchases around 18-20 percent of paddy produced in Habiganj every year, while the rest of the paddy has to be sold to middlemen."

"If the government fixes the price of paddy at wholesale level in the beginning of Baishakh, then the farmers will get a fair price for their paddy. Otherwise, they have to sell paddy at a low price of Tk 700-800 per maund, while being held hostage to the middlemen against their will," he added.