Yet to be nationally recognised

The Martyred Intellectuals Day is observed every year on December 14, with the nation paying its deepest respects to the brightest minds, who were massacred towards the end of the 1971 Liberation War.

The prime minister and the president issue statements in memory of the martyrs, while the Liberation War affairs ministry takes initiative to commemorate the day.

The same is happening today as well.

However, though five decades have gone by since the country won independence, the government is yet to nationally recognise the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Currently, 91 days are nationally recognised and mentioned in the list, last updated in September, prepared by the Cabinet Division. The days are split into three categories – A, B and C – based on their status and significance.

Of those days, 11 are in the month of December, with the exception of the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

On this day in 1971, the Pakistani army, faced with impending defeat, and aided by the Bangalee collaborators, executed its blueprint for the elimination of teachers, writers, doctors, lawyers, journalists and other professionals.

This final act of atrocity was carried out to destroy the future of the newly independent country and maim the nation permanently by annihilating its brightest minds.

War crimes campaigner and experts expressed dismay at the day not being nationally recognised yet.

Shahriar Kabir, chairman of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, said, "Is it believable that Martyred Intellectuals Day hasn't been mentioned in the list of national days? … What role does the ministry of Liberation War affairs play? Everybody must be held accountable for this.

"There still must be many pro-Pakistani officials in the administration. Otherwise, how is it possible? Do they expect that somebody will remind them of this day and then it will be included in the list of national days? Then, what is the role of the administration?"

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division declined to make any official statement on the matter, though several officials concerned have themselves raised questions about the non-inclusion of the day in the list.

Contacted, AKM Mozammel Haque, minister for the Liberation War affairs, initially expressed disbelief about this day not being recognised as a national day.

"The president and the prime minister issue statements on this day, they also attend many programmes. How do you say it is not included in the list of national days?"

When this correspondent confirmed to him that it indeed was not in the list, the minister refused to make any further comment.

Ishrat Chowdhury, secretary of the ministry, was also unaware of the issue. "I will look into it…," she told The Daily Star.

Speaking to this correspondent, a commander during the Liberation War, preferring anonymity, said, "We [freedom fighters] also can't avoid responsibility when the question of the day's non-inclusion is raised. But what are all the high officials of the state doing?"

Ahad Chowdhury, former chairman of the Freedom Fighters' Command Council, said, "We didn't notice that it wasn't included in the list of national days.

"The government must take note of it and take initiative to include it in the list. I will also talk to the relevant individuals about it. Martyred Intellectuals Day must be recognised as a national day."