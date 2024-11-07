Years of neglect leave Dumki post office crumbling

The Dumki Upazila Post Office in Patuakhali is in a state of disrepair, with large cracks appearing throughout the building due to years of neglect and lack of renovations.

Rainwater leaks through the old roof, forcing staff to use plastic sheets to protect important documents. Both employees and visitors endure the hazards and inconvenience of the deteriorating structure.

Built in 1987, the single-story post office was funded by the postal department, with its foundation stone laid in January 1981. Behind the main building, family quarters for the postmaster, constructed on the same roof, have also been abandoned due to unsafe conditions.

During a recent visit, signs of severe damage were visible: cracks ran through walls, plaster peeled off the roof, beams, and walls, and rusted rods were exposed.

Despite these issues, post office activities continue in the main room, while a computer training center operates in the north-side room, and a Bank Asia branch occupies the south side.

Every day, hundreds of people visit the post office.

According to Ibrahim Howladar, a post office runner, the building has reached a dilapidated state from years without renovation. "We work here in constant fear," he said.

Bank Asia Dumki Branch Managing Director Ahsan Roni emphasised that the building serves multiple purposes, providing traditional and digital postal services along with a Ministry of Information and Technology-backed computer training programme.

Around 30 students regularly attend training sessions here, despite the conditions, he said.

Rubel Ahmed, a regular visitor, said, "It's frightening to enter because of the cracks in the roof. The building needs major repairs or complete replacement."

Dumki Postmaster Mojibur Rahman said, "Falling plaster puts us at risk, and although repairs were made to the roof a few years ago, leaks resumed shortly afterward."

Deputy Post Master General Mahabubur Rahman said they have reported the building's condition to higher authorities.