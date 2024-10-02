Year-on-year comparison: Remittance jumps 80pc in September

Non-resident Bangladeshis are sending more and more money home through the official channels, with September's receipts hitting the $2 billion mark for the second straight month.

Last month, $2.4 billion was received as remittance, building on the $2.2 billion sent in August.

If the trend continues, it will contribute towards bringing stability to the foreign exchange market, bankers said.

The remittance inflow in September increased sharply as the inflow was very low in the same month of last year, said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank.

The remittance inflow was at $1.33 billion in September last year, when the exchange rate in the kerb market was much higher than the official rate.

The official exchange rate at present is Tk 120 a dollar. A year earlier, it was Tk 110, whereas the kerb market rate was much higher.

"The steady growth of remittance inflow is very important. Our efforts to collect remittance will have to be upheld," he said, adding that the inflows will increase in the upcoming days.

In September, Islami Bank received the highest amount of remittance ($402 million), followed by Agrani ($322 million) and Trust ($245 million).

Rupali Bank received $113 million, Janata $106 million, Bangladesh Krishi Bank $109 million and City $101 million, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

"Now we are seeing that the state-run bank is receiving more remittance than the private banks. The USD rate now is increasing after being stable for a few months," Rahman said.

September's receipts take the remittance inflow so far this fiscal year to $6.54 billion, up 33.3 percent year-on-year.

Remittance inflow slumped in July as expatriates were unable to send funds in the middle of the month as the government imposed an internet blackout to quell protests centring on demands for quota reform in government jobs.

As of September, gross foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.56 billion, enough to foot a little more than three months of imports.