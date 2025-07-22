Yarlung dam won’t affect neighbours

China will not withdraw or use any water from the Yarlung Zangbo river, where a hydropower project is underway, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said yesterday.

He made the remark during a meeting with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry, according to a ministry statement.

Wen said the project, which is solely for power generation, would not affect downstream countries.

On July 19, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the start of construction of what will be the world's largest hydropower dam in Tibetan territory.

Dhaka had earlier sought information about the project and its possible impacts on lower riparian countries, including Bangladesh.

The Chinese envoy also updated the foreign adviser on follow-up actions from Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus's recent visit to China. These included bilateral cooperation in trade, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, fisheries, green energy, disaster management, and tourism.

Wen also referred to recent meetings between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain in Kuala Lumpur.

Both sides stressed the need for stronger collaboration and people-to-people exchange as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh–China diplomatic ties this year.