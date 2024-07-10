Xi Jinping assures continued Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development

Chinese President Xi Jinping today assured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of continued support for Bangladesh's journey towards development.

"China will help Bangladesh economically in four ways by giving grant, interest-free loan, concessional loan and commercial loan," the Chinese president said during a bilateral meeting with the Bangladesh prime minister at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this afternoon.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed the newsmen about the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders.

Hasan said, "A very successful discussion was held between the two leaders in a very cordial environment."

The Chinese president said technical committees from both the countries will sit together to decide how the four types of financial assistance will be given to Bangladesh to support its development.

"A technical committee from China will soon visit Bangladesh," he added.

The Chinese President raised the Rohingya issue well before the Bangladesh Prime Minister raised the matter, Hasan said.

Xi Jinping said, "We will play an important role in resolving the Rohingya problem by holding talks with Myanmar government and Arakan army."

He thanked the Bangladesh Premier for giving shelters to several lakh Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

As the Bangladesh Premier sought Chinese investment in Bangladesh, the Chinese president said, "We want to invest more in Bangladesh."