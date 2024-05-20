X-ray machine gathers dust for 8 years

The lone Chest Diseases Clinic in Mymensingh has been operating without X-ray imaging services for patients. After the old X-ray machine went out of order in early 2000, the district Civil Surgeon's Office got a new machine for the clinic around eight years back.

However, since then it has been sitting idle in the District Reserve Store (Health) office.

An X-ray machine is an important tool for treating patients with chest diseases, especially tuberculosis. As such, patients are being deprived of the free X-ray imaging service that the clinic is supposed to provide.

For X-ray, patients are referred to a BRAC centre in the city's Mashkanda area while for GeneXpert, another cough test, patients are referred to Damien Foundation in Shambhuganj Bazar, some five-kilometres away from the clinic.

The tests are done for free.

The GeneXpert machine was also allocated to the clinic 10 years ago but it was instead installed at Damien Foundation due to space constraint.

Established on 1.50 acres of land in 1962, the clinic is now being run in a semi-concrete building on some 10-decimal land. However, many structures including a multi-storied Mymensingh Civil Surgeon's office are also located on the clinic's premises.

Patients from not only Mymensingh but also other neighbouring districts including Netrokona, Jamalpur, Tangail and Sherpur come to this clinic seeking free treatment for chest-related complications.

"I came here to avail the free treatment while also for the ease of access, but now I am being referred to Brac centre and other hospitals for tests," said Abul Hossain, 42, from Paranganj in Mymensingh Sadar upazila.

Abdul Kashem, 58, another patient, echoed the same.

Advocate Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of a citizens' platform Jonouddogh Mymensingh, said, "It is sheer negligence of the clinic authorities in performing their assigned duties towards the patients."

Dr Muhammad Nasir Uddin, a junior consultant at the clinic, admitted that the clinic urgently needs to install the X-ray machine and arrange for other diagnostic facilities.

Dr Md Nazrul Islam, civil surgeon of Mymensingh, claimed that he wrote to the higher authorities concerned for a secured room to install the machine after he joined there three years ago.

"The Health Engineering Department recently informed us that they would build the X-ray room this year," he also said.

Prof Dr Mazharul Islam, director (health) of Mymensingh division, said the prevailing problems at the clinic should be mitigated soon.