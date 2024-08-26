Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Written exams of 46th BCS suspended

Staff Correspondent
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM

The written tests of the 46th BCS examination, scheduled to be held between August 28 and September 9, were suspended yesterday due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission issued a press release in this regard.

The date and time of the tests (compulsory and post-related subjects) will be notified through a press release at an appropriate time, said the press release signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, exam controller (cadre) of BPSC.

