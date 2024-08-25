Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 04:12 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Written exams of 46th BCS suspended

Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:34 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 04:12 PM
46th BCS written exams suspended
File photo

The written tests of the 46th BCS examination, scheduled to be held between August 28 and September 9, have been suspended today due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission issued a press release in this regard today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The date and time of the tests (compulsory and post-related subjects) will be notified through a press release at an appropriate time, said the press release signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, exam controller (cadre) of BPSC.

PSC question leaks
Read more

10,638 candidates pass 46th BCS preliminary test

 

Related topic:
46th BCS written exams suspended
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আগের স্বৈরাচারী সরকারের চর্চা চলমান থাকলে নতুন রাষ্ট্রব্যবস্থা তৈরি হবে না: তানজীমউদ্দিন খান

‘ক্যালিগ্রাফি-ভাস্কর্য সবই থাকবে, এটাই বাংলাদেশ’

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

পাকিস্তানকে প্রথমবার টেস্টে হারিয়ে বাংলাদেশের ইতিহাস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification