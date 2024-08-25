Written exams of 46th BCS suspended

The written tests of the 46th BCS examination, scheduled to be held between August 28 and September 9, have been suspended today due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission issued a press release in this regard today.

The date and time of the tests (compulsory and post-related subjects) will be notified through a press release at an appropriate time, said the press release signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, exam controller (cadre) of BPSC.