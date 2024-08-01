Writ seeking protest organisers' release: No order today too due to HC judge's illness

The High Court will not hold the hearing today on the writ petition seeking release of six quota protest coordinators and to stop use of live rounds on demonstrators as a judge of the bench is on leave.

The judge was on leave yesterday too, due to illness.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon was scheduled to hold a hearing and pass an order on the petition yesterday, court sources said.

However, Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, the junior judge of the bench, has been on leave due to physical illness since yesterday.

Court sources said he would not attend the office today as well due to the same reason.

The writ petition was filed by Supreme Court lawyers Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manzur-Al-Matin on Monday seeking HC orders for the immediate release of six coordinators of the quota reform protests from law enforcers' custody and stopping the use of bullets on protesters.

The bench held hearings on Monday and Tuesday on the petition for the second consecutive day yesterday amid chaos and commotion in the packed courtroom