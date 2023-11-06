Writ petition seeks reserved JS seats for expatriates

A writ petition has been filed with High Court seeking its directive on the government to take necessary steps to reserve seats for expatriates in parliament to ensure equal treatment for them.

Abul Kalam Azad and SM Rafiqul Islam, two Bangladeshis living in the US, submitted the petition to the HC through their lawyer, Md Shofiqul Islam, recently.

They also requested the court to direct the legislative and parliamentary affairs division of the law ministry to dispose of their application for keeping reserved seats for expatriates in parliament.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta, who received a copy of the writ petition, told The Daily Star yesterday that the HC has yet to fix a date for hearing of the petition.