Writ petition seeks HC order to reform secondary education system

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court, seeking an order on the government to reform the education system at the secondary school level.

Supreme Court lawyer Kamrul Hasan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation, requesting the court to form an inquiry committee to identify those responsible for formulating the "wrong"curriculum and to suspend the current education curriculum starting from 2025.

Kamrul Hasan informed The Daily Star that the hearing of the petition may take place this afternoon.