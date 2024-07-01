Writ petition seeks HC directive to disclose govt officials' properties

Against the backdrop of media reports on some government officials amassing property, a Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the government to disclose the movable and immovable properties held by government servants serving in civil capacity, and by their family members.

Advocate Subir Nandi Das submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, also appealing to the court to direct the authorities concerned of the government to adopt guidelines or policies or to enact proper legislation to prevent accumulation of illegal wealth (movable or immovable) through corruption by the public/government servants serving in civil capacity, and their family members.

He told The Daily Star that a hearing of the petition may be held later in the day.