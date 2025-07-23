Writ filed seeking Tk 10 lakh compensation for victims of Uttara jet crash

The High Court may hear the petition on Sunday

A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking an order on the government to pay at least Tk 10 lakh as initial compensation in 24 hours to each injured person and to families of those who died in Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on July 21.

Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond submitted the public interest litigation petition, also urging the court to bar authorities from approving construction plans for buildings over four storeys in the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Uttara project areas and near the airport, in line with relevant laws.

The petition names as respondents the secretaries of the housing and public works, defence, and cabinet ministries, the director of Inter-Service Public Relations, and the chairmen of Rajuk and the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

The lawyer also sought a High Court directive for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the crash and a rule asking why such a probe should not be conducted.

Citing his petition, Advocate Eunus told The Daily Star that the previous governments have created housing business in the name of Uttara North South West East project where four to 20 storied buildings were constructed in violation of relevant laws including the Civil Aviation Act.

He said the High Court may hear the petition on Sunday.