Writ filed with HC seeking release of 6 protest coordinators, prohibition on firing on students

Two Supreme Court lawyers today filed a writ petition with the High Court demanding the immediate release of six detained coordinators of the anti-discrimination students' movement.

The petition also sought a High Court order prohibiting law enforcers from firing on students during their demonstrations.

Aynunnahar Siddiqua and Manjur-A-Matin submitted the petition as a public interest litigation.

They challenged the legality of detaining the six coordinators and law enforcers' action of firing on the students during the violence centring the quota reform movement.

Petitioners' lawyer Aneek R Haque told The Daily Star that the High Court may hear the petition later in the day.