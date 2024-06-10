Would have been happier with 60pc turnout

CEC on upazila polls

Around 44 percent votes were cast in yesterday's upazila parishad elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

"We have got statistics from 235 out of 1,180 polling stations. Around 43.91 percent votes have been cast in these 235 polling stations," he said at the Election Commission secretariat yesterday.

Elections to 19 upazilas were held in the fifth phase yesterday. The first phase of this year's upazila election was held on May 8.

A total of 469 upazilas out of 495 have had elections over the five phases, said the CEC

"Tenure for some of the remaining 26 upazilas are yet to mature, while elections in a few have been suspended due to court order. We will hold elections to these upazilas on time," he added.

"Six people have been arrested on charge of their involvement with electoral irregularities. Two of them are polling officers," said the CEC.

Four were injured in polling violence, but overall atmosphere was peaceful, he added.

Asked about the turnout, he said, "It is the responsibility of candidates to bring voters to polling stations. We are here to hold the election peacefully and fairly. We emphasised on that," the CEC added.

"Voting was held peacefully. We are happy for that. But we would have been happier if 60 to 70 percent votes were cast," he viewed.

Meanwhile in Barguna, a mobile court yesterday sentenced a polling official to seven-day imprisonment for his involvement with electoral irregularities at Patharghata upazila polls.