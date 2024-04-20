World will know Bangladesh through sports: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to promote domestic sports of the country alongside other games.

"I want that our children would groom themselves as the worthy citizens of the country through participating in sports, exercise and cultural events apart from studies," the PM said.

PHOTO: BSS

The premier was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament-2023 at the Army Stadium in the capital.

Through sports, Hasina said, the country can advance and would become known to the whole world.

PHOTO: BSS

"We see that our boys and girls are showing expertise in sports in the world arena," she added.

Hasina said whenever she came to power, she tried to encourage children in sports.

PHOTO: BSS

"Sports provide physical and mental strength to human beings as well as teach discipline, obedience, and patriotism," she added.

In this connection, the premier mentioned that women football team of Bangladesh became the champion in the SAFF Women Championship 2022.

She said that five players of that team came from this Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament.

PHOTO: BSS

Hasina said that the government is building one mini stadium in every upazila aiming to create scopes for sports round the year.

"We're also creating scopes for the challenged and autistics children to do practice," she said.

PHOTO: BSS

Earlier, the premier enjoyed the second half of the final held between Bancharampur Model Government Primary School, Brahmanbaria, and Patgram Tepurgari BK Government Primary School, Lalmonirhat.