World sight day observed

Dr K Zaman BNSB Eye Hospital observed "World Sight Day" in Mymensingh yesterday, with the slogan, "Take care of your children's eyes".

The event featured a five-kilometre mini marathon, "Run for Healthy Sight," involving 848 children aged 14 to 18. The marathon started from Zainul Abedin Park, followed by a colourful rally that paraded through the city's main roads.

At a discussion, speakers highlighted the importance of eye care, particularly for children.

Prizes were distributed among marathon winners, and all participants received certificates.

Present at the event were Trustee Board member Prof Dr Md Zakir Hossain, chief consultant Dr Md Saiful Islam, and coordinator Sharifuzzaman Parag.