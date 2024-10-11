Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

World sight day observed

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 12:17 AM

Dr K Zaman BNSB Eye Hospital observed "World Sight Day" in Mymensingh yesterday, with the slogan, "Take care of your children's eyes".

The event featured a five-kilometre mini marathon, "Run for Healthy Sight," involving 848 children aged 14 to 18. The marathon started from Zainul Abedin Park, followed by a colourful rally that paraded through the city's main roads.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At a discussion, speakers highlighted the importance of eye care, particularly for children.

Prizes were distributed among marathon winners, and all participants received certificates.

Present at the event were Trustee Board member Prof Dr Md Zakir Hossain, chief consultant Dr Md Saiful Islam, and coordinator Sharifuzzaman Parag.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

হাসিনা সরকারের পতন: ৫১ দিনে ১৪৭৪ মামলায় ৯২ হাজারের বেশি আসামি

জুলাই-আগস্টে সহিংসতার মামলায় ৫ আগস্ট থেকে ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বরের মধ্যে মাত্র ৭৭৯ জনকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে। তাদের মধ্যে ২৪৬ জনকে সন্দেহভাজন হিসেবে আটক করা হয়েছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুরাকীর্তি হিসেবে সংরক্ষিত হবে প্রধান বিচারপতির বাসভবন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে