World Metrology Day today

President, PM issue messages

World Metrology Day, commemorating the anniversary of signature by representatives of 17 nations of the "Metre Convention-1875", will be observed today in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the globe.

Like all member countries of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and International Bureau of Legal Metrology (BIML), the day will be observed at the initiative of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) in Bangladesh.

The theme of the World Metrology Day-2024 is "We Measure Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow".

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages wishing the success of all programmes on the occasion.

Besides, the heads of BIPM and BIML issued messages on the occasion.

On the eve of the day, the president, in his message, said the government is working towards digital transformation of the traditional system to ensure accurate weight and measurement of equipment used in all sectors of industry, trade and services.

In her message, the prime minister hoped that the collective efforts of all will continue to transform the country into a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

To mark the day, BSTI has chalked out various programmes including discussions at its headquarters and regional offices.

Marking the day, a discussion will be held at the head office of BSTI in Dhaka's Tejgaon at 12:30pm today.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will attend the event as the chief guest, a press release said.