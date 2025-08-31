World Cyber Games returns to Bangladesh after 15-year wait

Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:57 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:59 PM

Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:57 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 03:59 PM

After 15 years, the World Cyber Games (WCG) — one of the most iconic events in global esports — is officially making a return to Bangladesh.

The comeback is taking place through an exclusive regional partnership with Esports Bangladesh, the country's leading body for competitive gaming and digital creator development.

This landmark collaboration marks the start of a bold new era for Bangladesh's esports and creator ecosystem, creating global opportunities for the country's gamers and digital talent, said a press release.

As the first milestone of this partnership, Bangladesh will participate in the WCG Global Creator Festival 2025, set for December 12-14 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The festival is the world's largest celebration of gaming creators and digital influencers.

It brings together content innovators, streamers, and esports personalities from across the globe for a three-day showcase of competition, collaboration, and creativity.

WCG Creator Rumble, a flagship competition, where top creators battle across multiple games and challenges. The creators will be featured across WCG's international broadcast platforms, reaching millions of viewers.

For the first time in WCG history, a Bangladeshi delegation of elite gaming creators and digital influencers will represent the nation in this global festival, competing not just as players, but as digital storytellers and innovators.

Founded in 2000, the World Cyber Games is a pioneer of international esports, often called the "Olympics of Esports".

