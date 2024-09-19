World Bank VP Martin Raiser in town

The World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region Martin Raiser arrived in Dhaka yesterday for a two-day visit.

During his stay, Raiser is scheduled to meet with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, and other senior government officials, according to a statement.

The visit comes at a time when the interim government, sworn in last month after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government, is seeking funds from multilateral lenders to replenish reserves and stabilise the battered economy.

The World Bank has pledged $3 billion this fiscal year to support Bangladesh's reform initiatives.