World Bank to finance IoT-based smart mariculture project in Bangladesh

Japan-Bangladesh Robotics and Advanced Technology Research Center (JBRATRC) recently got funding from the World Bank for their sub-project named "Development of IoT-based smart mariculture technique for the sustainable utilization of Blue Economy".

The aim of this sub-project is to boost country's economy and fisheries production by utilising marine resources properly.

The project is mainly initiated by JBRATRC Chairman Md Farhan Ferdous, Consultant of JBRATRC Md Masud Rana and Deputy Technical Director of JBRATRC Shakik Ahmed.

Lead researcher of the project Masud Rana said, "The project aims to develop an artificial intelligence and IoT-based automated system that can monitor fish health and behavior as well as ensure fish production. This system will change the lives of the people of the coastal region and the country by increasing the marine production of Bangladesh, developing the local economy, creating new jobs and improving the quality of life, which will make our Blue Economy more self-sufficient."

Farhan Ferdous said, "Since the Liberation War of 1971, many efforts have been made to improve the research and cultivation of Bangladesh's marine resources, but it has not yet gained enough momentum. This sub-project aims to increase production by modernising fish farming methods with the combination of advanced technologies such as IoT, machine learning and artificial intelligence. and moving forward with the goal of ensuring environmental sustainability."