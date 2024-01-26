Workshop on climate change loss held

A workshop on loss and damage caused by climate change was held at Khulna city's CSS AVA Centre yesterday.

The speakers at the programme, organised by ADAMS, highlighted how people are becoming homeless due to various disasters -- including storms, floods, river erosion, heavy rains, tides, and salinity of the land.

Many of them have lost their livelihoods and are living in the slums of Khulna city, they said.

As there is no exact number of climate refugees, the victims do not get proper health and sanitation facilities, they further emphasised.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest.