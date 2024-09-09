Workplace safety still a far cry

Cutter-man Sahab Uddin died after falling from a scrap ship at a shipbreaking yard in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila on May 29 last year.

He fell while cutting an iron plate without a safety belt at Four-Star shipbreaking yard.

"We were working without safety belts as the yard owner didn't provide us with any gear. Sahab would not have died if he had been wearing a belt," said Mohammed Ali, a colleague of the deceased.

In 2023, there were 35 accidents in the shipbreaking sector, resulting in seven deaths and 28 injuries, according to reports from several government and non-governmental organisations.

Workers continue to be killed or injured by explosions, falls, falling objects, and burns due to the absence of proper safety equipment and unsafe working conditions.

The recent explosion at SN Corporation's yard in Shitalpur on Saturday which killed one so far and injured 11 others further highlight the persistent lack of safety measures in the sector.

Tapan Dutta, convener of the Shipbreaking Workers' Trade Union Forum, said, "Most shipyard owners are still not providing safety equipment to workers, putting their lives at risk."

Shipbreaking yards in Chattogram span a 10km stretch along the seashore in Sitakunda and Mirsarai. There are currently 56 operational shipyards employing between 22,000 and 50,000 workers, according to a study conducted by Young Power in Social Action and the World Bank in 2019.

Bangladesh dominates the global ship recycling market, handling 70-80 percent of ocean-going vessels, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's 'Review of Maritime Transport 2019'.

Although Bangladesh ratified the Hong Kong Convention for the safe recycling of ships in 2023, only four shipyards have obtained green certificates under the convention.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, coordinator of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies, said most accidents in the sector stem from explosions, falls, and strikes by falling objects due to the negligence of yard authorities.

"Deaths from safety lapses can be prevented if the sector's stakeholders take proper action," he added.

When asked why workplace safety remains overlooked in ship recycling, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, former vice president of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association, downplayed the issue, claiming accidents are infrequent.

However, he added that efforts are being made to improve safety standards.

EXPLOSION CAUSED BY LACK OF INSPECTION

While workers and witnesses cited the absence of safety protocols, SN Corporation officials claimed the blast was unavoidable.

During a visit to the yard on Sunday, a blasted pipeline used for unloading oil was found on the ship.

Barkat Ullah, CEO of SN Corporation, claimed that the explosion occurred during a safety inspection. However, records revealed that 10 of the 12 injured workers were not part of the safety team.

Jamal Uddin, a former cutter-man and workers' rights activist, attributed the accident to the improper inspection of the pump room.

On Sunday, the Department of Environment suspended the environmental clearance of SN Corporation and ordered the cessation of shipbreaking activities, while the Chattogram district administration formed a probe body to investigate the incident.