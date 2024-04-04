Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
FOREST OFFICIAL MUDER

Working for punishment of killers: Saber

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Environment, Forest and Climate Changes Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said his ministry is working to ensure the maximum punishment of those involved in the killing of a forest official at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

"Necessary legal initiatives have been taken to give exemplary punishment to those involved in the killing of the officer [a beat officer of Dochhari Forest Beat]," he said while replying to a question from reporters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The minister was talking to journalists after joining a workshop as the chief guest in the city's Agargaon area.

Saber Hossain  said a case was filed over this incident and one of the accused was arrested by the police. "The ministry expects exemplary punishment for the brutal killers," he said.

On March 31, Sazzaduzzaman, 30, an official of the Forest Department, died after he was run over by a dumper truck used to seal earth from the hills of a forest reserve in Cox's Bazar.

Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) with the support of UNICEF Bangladesh arranged the workshop.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গুলি ছুড়তে ছুড়তে থানচি ছাড়ে ৪০-৫০ জন সন্ত্রাসী

সশস্ত্র দলটির সঙ্গে কয়েকজন নারী ছিলেন জানিয়ে এক ব্যবসায়ী বলেন, ডাকাতির সময় আমরা ব্যাংকের ভেতরে ছিলাম। প্রায় ১৫ জন সন্ত্রাসী ব্যাংকে ঢুকে সবাইকে হাত ওপরে তুলতে বলে কয়েক জনের মাথায় অস্ত্র ঠেকিয়ে রাখে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি ও রেহানা জনগণের স্বার্থে আমাদের সব সম্পত্তি ট্রাস্টে দান করেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification