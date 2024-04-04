Working for punishment of killers: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Changes Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said his ministry is working to ensure the maximum punishment of those involved in the killing of a forest official at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

"Necessary legal initiatives have been taken to give exemplary punishment to those involved in the killing of the officer [a beat officer of Dochhari Forest Beat]," he said while replying to a question from reporters.

The minister was talking to journalists after joining a workshop as the chief guest in the city's Agargaon area.

Saber Hossain said a case was filed over this incident and one of the accused was arrested by the police. "The ministry expects exemplary punishment for the brutal killers," he said.

On March 31, Sazzaduzzaman, 30, an official of the Forest Department, died after he was run over by a dumper truck used to seal earth from the hills of a forest reserve in Cox's Bazar.

Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) with the support of UNICEF Bangladesh arranged the workshop.