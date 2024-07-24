Working to lift curfew as soon as we can: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government is working to lift the curfew as soon as possible.

"We have been forced to impose a curfew. We called the army … they are cooperating. We have already controlled the emergence of militants and terrorists, the conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat. Hopefully, in the next two to four days everything will be under control," said the minister.

The minister made the remark while talking to reporters after distributing financial assistance to the families of police and Ansar members killed in the violence centring the quota reform movement at the conference room of the home ministry.

"We do not want to keep a curfew. Police stations are being attacked, police are being killed, KPI (key point instalments) are being destroyed. [Members of] police, Rab, Ansar, and BGB were killed when they went to perform their duties. That is why we have been forced to impose the curfew," he said.

"The curfew will be lifted, and normal life will resume. We are working to arrange it as soon as we can," said the home boss.

Asaduzzaman said that the quota movement of the students turned into a violent movement.

"You [journalists] know who patronised from behind in the name of the movement. This is an anti-liberation force. Those who instigated [the violence] to turn Bangladesh into an ineffective country came out on their own..." he said.

The home boss said all forces, including police, BGB, and Ansar have faced the movement with patience.

Asaduzzaman said they would identify all the saboteurs surrounding the quota reform movement, and the saboteurs would face the law.