Working with Bangladesh to counter security threats: Haas

The militaries of the US and Bangladesh are finding more ways to expand their ability to work together to counter security threats and alleviate the impact of natural disasters, said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

"The security relationship between Bangladesh and the US in the region is an important one," he said in a statement marking the beginning of a joint exercise -- Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Bangladesh on April 22.

The US and Bangladesh Navies began the CARAT Bangladesh, commemorating the 30th year of the CARAT exercise series, according to the statement issued by the Defence Visual Information Distribution Service, a part of the US Department of Defence.