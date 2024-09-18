Workers of two Gazipur factories strike again with 13-point demand

Workers from two factories in Gazipur went on a strike today, demanding the fulfilment of their 13-point demand, according to officials at Tongi East Police Station.

The two factories—Garments Export Village Limited and Bravo Apparels Manufacturer Limited—are both owned by Amternet Group, Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Saiful Islam told The Daily Star.

Around 8:00am, workers gathered for a sit-in protest in front of the factories, located in the BSCIC industrial area.

The factories employ about 4,000 workers, and those participating in the protest insisted that their reasonable demands, which were put forward by representatives of the workers and staff, are accepted.

They said they would not resume work until their demands were fully met.

The workers said that one of their key demands, which includes the resignation of current factory management, has not yet been addressed.

As a result, production has been halted.

They said that an official notice has to be issued accepting their demands.

Inspector Saiful added that both Tongi East Police and Industrial Police units have been deployed to the site for security.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police 2, said that aside from the two striking factories, other garment factories in the area remain operational.

He also said that recently, four garment factories in Gazipur district were closed under Section 13(1) of the labour law. This law allows employers to shut down a section or an entire establishment in response to an illegal strike.

Attempts to reach the owners of the two affected factories for comment were unsuccessful.