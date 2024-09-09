Workers of two garment factories on strike in Tongi for 2nd day

They vow not to return to work until their 13-point demand is met

Workers of two garment factories in in the BSCIC Industrial area in Tongi went on strike for the second consecutive day today to press for their 13-point demand.

Around 3,000 workers from Garments Export Village Limited and Bravo Apparels started the strike around 9:00am.

The workers' demands include payment of unpaid salaries of August, ensuring salaries are paid between the third and seventh of each month, a 15 percent salary increase, and Tk 1,000 attendance bonus.

They are also asking for 18 days of annual paid leave, overtime bills, Eid bonuses, four months of paid maternity leave, and a guarantee that no protesting workers will be fired or blacklisted.

Respectful treatment at work and 12 days of festival holidays are also among their demands.

The workers have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met and an official notice is issued regarding acceptance of their demands.

Contacted, Gazipur Industrial Police Assistant Superintendent Mosharraf Hossain said, "We are in discussion with the owners. Labour representatives are present at the meeting. Details will be given later."

Police from both the Industrial Police and Tongi Purba Police Station were deployed to maintain order as negotiations continue.

The Daily Star tried to reach the factory authorities for their comment in this regard but did not get any response.