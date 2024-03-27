Workers, staffers of Gazipur RMG factory demonstrating for dues, Eid bonuses

More than 200 workers and staffers of a garment factory are staging a demonstration in front of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in Gazipur's Tongi demanding their dues.

The protesters, who work at TRZ Garments Industry Ltd, started demonstrating around 1:00pm today, Mosharraf Hossain, additional assistant superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, told our Gaziupur correspondent.

They were on the street till filing of this report at 3:00pm.

"The TRZ factory authorities told me they paid 75 percent of the salary to the workers for the month of February but could not pay the full amount. But the salaries of the staffers remain due for the last four months."

Several workers of the factory said they were paid February's salary in two instalments. Another instalment and the salary for March, Eid-ul-Fitr bonus and other dues have not been cleared yet, they said.

Garment Workers Trade Union Center (Gazipur district branch) President Ziaul Kabir Khokon confirmed that the workers' salaries, Eid bonus, and leave bills remain due.

Our correspondent tried to contact TRZ Company Director Mohammad Opu over mobile but could not reach him.