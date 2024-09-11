Workers’ protests: 40 garment factories shut in Ashulia

Forty garment factories were closed yesterday in the Ashulia Industrial Area due to ongoing workers' protests over various demands.

Confirming the factory closure, Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that the owners have yet to reach a resolution despite repeated negotiations with the workers.

Though some factories that were closed on Monday reopened yesterday, many workers refused to resume work even after entering the premises.

Negotiations between the owners and workers are still in progress in a bid to resolve the issues, said the SP.

SP Sarwar Alam said that the closed factories were located along both sides of the Baipail-Abdullahpur road in Ashulia, adding that the situation, however, had improved slightly compared to the day before.

In some factories, workers had entered factory premises but refused to work, he said, adding that in the Narsingpur area, workers of Hamim Group were sitting idle while discussions between the owners and workers were going on.

He added that although no workers have taken to the streets so far, there are concerns that the situation could escalate if they walk you in large numbers.

Joint forces, including police, continue to patrol the industrial area to prevent any untoward incidents.

On Monday, 79 factories were closed due to similar protests in the region.

Meanwhile, in Gazipur, operations in at least 25 garment factories were fully or partially suspended yesterday, said Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Zone Police-2.

Of those, workers of seven garment factories observed a strike to press home their 13-point demands, including wage hikes. Meanwhile, owners of 18 factories declared an indefinite closure for fear of unrest.

According to protesters, their demands include the distribution of pay slips by the 3rd and salaries by the 7th of every month; the introduction of a Tk 1,000 attendance bonus; a 15 percent hike in salaries; the payment for the 18 days of annual leave be paid all at once, and the service bill be paid.

Moreover, a Tk 50 tiffin allowance and a Tk 200 night allowance must be paid for those working after 7:00pm; pregnant workers should be given a four-month maternity leave with pay in advance and should be allowed to re-join work after the leave; no protesters can be fired and no worker can be mistreated.

Furthermore, the festival holiday should be 12 days; if any worker is fired they must be paid three-months salaries; dues, leave with pay, and festival bonuses for two Eids must be paid on time; and Tk 500 taka should be paid for every Friday worked.