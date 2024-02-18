Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 03:31 AM

Bangladesh

Workers protest for arrears in Gazipur

Photo: Collected

Workers of Mahmud Jeans Garment factory staged a protest in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila yesterday, demanding arrears.

Around 4,500 workers of the factory protested in Chandra area from 9:00am to 2:00pm, said Nitai Chandra Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Gazipur Industrial Police, Kaliakoir Zone.

According to police and aggrieved workers, Mahmud Jeans Garment paid the workers 40 percent of their basic salary for the month of January.

They, however, did not pay the workers their annual earned leave for last year.

In the morning, the workers entered the factory and refused to work until the remainder of their salary was paid.

The demo was called off after the owners and police held talks with them and promised to pay the arrears by Thursday afternoon.

Chief Business Officer of Mahmud Jeans Arman Chowdhury said 40 percent of the workers' basic salary was paid on last Thursday.  The remaining will be paid by this week.

He did not make any comments regarding last year's earned leave.

