Workers of polymer factory stage demo at Tongi

Workers of National Polymer Industries staged a sit-in at Gazipur's Tongi to press home a 14-point demand including annual increments of at least Tk 3,000 and salary disbursement by the fifth of each month.

Starting from 8:00am, the demonstrators staged their sit-in programme till 11:30am in front of their factory adjacent to Squib Road at Tongi, our local correspondent reports.

Around 12:00pm, Mosharraf Hossain, assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police, said army men and industrial police went to the scene and urged the workers to stay calm and assured them of resolving their issues.

Later, Industrial Police personnel, army, factory authorities and workers held talks in the conference room of the National Chemical Industries factory.

The workers then went back to their workplaces, said ASP Mosharraf.

Details of the discussion could not be known immediately.

Md Khorshed, admin officer of the factory, said that the authorities have already taken initiatives for fulfilling the 14-point demand.