Workers’ Missing deadline; Baira blames Malaysian govt, expat ministry

Bangladesh Association for International Recruiting Agencies yesterday denied responsibility for the debacle involving approximately 17,000 aspiring migrant workers who missed the May 31 deadline to fly to Malaysia.

Instead, it attributed the mismanagement to the Malaysian government and Bangladesh's Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

The claims were made at a press conference held at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunessa Mujib Convention Hall on the capital's Minto Road.

Representatives from around a hundred private companies accused of irregularities in the recruitment process attended the event.

"The Malaysian government continued issuing visas even after the May 31 deadline. E-visas were issued on June 2, which is peculiar. Yet, our ministry granted clearances despite knowing that it was impossible to arrange flights for them," said Baira Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury.

Around 2-3 percent of BMET-certified workers fail to travel to their destination country, primarily because companies are blacklisted for misconduct or due to ticket unavailability, said Mohammad Ruhul Amin Swapan, former secretary general of Baira.

He said the number of Malaysia-bound workers missing the May 31 deadline was no more than 5,000-6,000, contrary to the expat ministry's figure of 16,970.

"Meanwhile, we are collaborating with the government to either facilitate their travel or a refund," he added.

Lawmakers Nizam Uddin Hazari, Benjir Ahmed, Masud Uddin Chowdhury and Baira President Mohammad Abul Bashar also attended the conference.

Benjir is also the president of the parliamentary body on home ministry.

Nizam denied the existence of any syndicate within recruiting agencies. He said this in response to a question on how he managed to send 8,300 workers to Malaysia in the last two years while only 300 in the years before.

He claimed he wasn't directly involved in sending workers or processing visas but rather facilitated the process.

He said a certain group is attempting to discredit them through various means.

Contacted, State Minister Shofiqur Islam Choudhury said the ministry was not responsible for the e-visas issued by the Malaysian government.

"I think there is no point in blaming anyone for the current crisis. Legal action will be taken as per the investigation. No one will be exempt," he said.

Replying to Baira's other claim that the number of workers who could not go to Malaysia will not be more than 5,000 to 6,000, the minister said, "We have formed a probe body which will investigate the overall irregularities related to the crisis."