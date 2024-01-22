Workers of Gazipur food factory demonstrate demanding salary hike

Transport movement on the Dhaka-Tangail highway was suspended for more than an hour this morning as workers of a food manufacturing factory blocked the highway, demanding a hike in wages.

Workers of the food factory started the demonstration on the highway at 7:30am and continued till 9:00am, creating a long tailback.

AFM Nasim, officer-in-charge of Kaliakor Police Station, told The Daily Star that the workers blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding salary hike.

Following demonstration, traffic movement on the highway was closed for more than an hour, the OC said.

When the report was filed around 1:00pm, it was seen that the agitating workers took position in front of the factory.

Contacted, Motaleb Mia, assistant inspector general of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE), said the workers of Cocola Food Products Limited were demonstrating for a salary hike.

He said one of their officials was on the spot.

Rajib Chandra Nath, labour inspector of the Directorate of Factory and Establishment Inspection, said, he was at the factory and was talking to the workers."

The factory owners said the government has not decided to increase the salary in the food industry sector, he said.

The authorities told the labour inspector that they were trying to convince the workers to join work.