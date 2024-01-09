Workers demonstrate in CEPZ against new wage board

Garment workers staged demonstrations in front of their factories in the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) this morning, expressing dissatisfaction over the new wage board.

The workers waged demonstration as they were receiving salaries for the month of December this week as per the new wage board finalised by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA).

As per the wage board, the minimum monthly wage for the workers of the EPZ was fixed at Tk 12,800.

Around 8:00am today, workers of Pacific Jeans and Jay Jay Mills (Bangladesh) Private Limited started the demonstration in front of their factories.

After top officials of the Pacific Jeans visited the workers and convinced them, the workers joined work after half an hour, said Pacific Jeans Managing Director Syed Tanvir Ahmed.

A few moments later workers of Jay Jay Mills, gather in front of the office of Pacific Jeans and were requesting the workers to join them again, Tanvir said.

When the workers of Jay Jay Mills started pelting stones, Pacific Jeans workers drove them out, he added.

Later, thousands of workers of some other factories took position in front of CEPZ administrative building for more than half an hour.

While visiting the CEPZ area at 3:30pm, The Daily Star correspondent found that some workers were still gathering on different lanes inside the zone.

CEPZ Executive Director Md Abdus Sobhan told The Daily Star that wages for the month of December were paid to the workers of almost 75 percent factories in the CEPZ yesterday as per the newly fixed wage while the remaining factories are paying today.

Mentioning that workers are dissatisfied over the new wage board, the CEPZ officials said workers of two factories including Pacific Jeans' seven units demonstrated in the morning but they suspended movement and joined work after factory authorities talked to them.

He admitted that workers of some other factories were still protesting and discussions with them was going on.

Operations of all factories, except a few, are normal, he said.