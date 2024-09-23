Workers’ death in shipyard explosion: Victims' families to get Tk 7 lakh each

SN Corporation's shipbreaking yard to remain closed for 3 months, fined Tk 26 lakh

The Ministry of Industries has directed the authority of SN Corporation to pay Tk 7 lakh compensation to each of the families of the six workers who died in a recent explosion at the corporation's shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda, Chattogram.

The ministry also ordered the closure of the yard for three months and fined Tk 26 lakh for failing to ensure workplace safety, which contributed to the tragic accident.

The ministry issued its directives on September 18, in a letter signed by Deputy Secretary Sanjay Kumar Gosh.

The yard will remain shut for three months as punishment under the Ship Recycling and Labour Act.

An official from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) confirmed the ministry's decision, saying that they are working to enforce the closure and ensure the compensation is disbursed promptly.

The explosion occurred while dismantling a scrap ship, causing the deaths of six workers and leaving six others critically injured with severe burns.

Despite the government's actions, worker rights groups have expressed frustration over the compensation amount.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, a member of the Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum, said, "We demanded Tk 20 lakh for each dead worker. But the ministry overlooked our request."

In response to the incident, a ministry-appointed probe committee has submitted 20 recommendations aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.