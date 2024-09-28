Workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for three hours demanding unpaid wages

Workers of a garments factory in Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for three hours this morning, demanding arrears and the reopening of the factory.

The protest halted traffic on both lanes, causing a 10 km-long jam, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

The blockade began around 9:00am in the southern Salna Palashtek area and the workers left the roads around 12:00pm, said Sale Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Salna Highway Police Station.

The workers claimed that the factory was indefinitely closed under Section 13(1) of the Labor Act without prior notice or any information about their unpaid wages.

Some workers alleged they are owed three to four months of salary.

"We arrived at the factory this morning only to find it locked. We haven't been able to reach the owner," said a protesting worker.

Asma Khatun, another worker, said, "We haven't received salaries for three months. How are we supposed to pay rent or buy food?"

Nazmul Islam, a quality inspector at the factory, said, "We were working on Thursday, and yesterday was a day off. I heard the owner left the factory last night. Many workers haven't been paid for four months."

Efforts to contact the factory owner have been unsuccessful, the OC said.

Meanwhile, workers of a garments factory in Konabari, Gazipur, blocked the Konabari-Kashempur regional road around 8:00am, with a 19-point list of demands and grievances, including salary increases.

Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Konabari Police Station, said the factory owners have agreed to discuss the workers' demands and the workers returned to their factory around 11:30am.

Traffic is now moving freely, he added.